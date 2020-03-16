VIEWERSCOPE! Netizens slam the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, ask What is wrong with the team? What are they trying to show?

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm. 

Currently, To seek revenge Jagtap takes the last straw and kidnaps Sai. He is unaware of Sai being pregnant. On the other hand, Samrat decides to fight Jagtap and bring Sai back but unfortunately, while saving Sai, Samrat loses his life. This leaves the Chavans in shock and Pakhi in disbelief that her husband is not alive.

Well, the fans are quite upset with the current track of the show and netizens display their rage and question the makers, What kind of a show are they making? What is the message behind such cringe content on television? Check out what they had to share: 

In the upcoming episode, Jagtap creates trouble for Sai while Virat stands to support her against Chavan who is humiliating her. Jagtap kidnaps Sai while Virat and Samrat search for her. Jagtap shoots at Virat but Samrat comes in the middle and gets shot saving Virat. Unfortunately, this wreaks havoc in Sai's life as Virat stays with Pakhi who is pregnant with Samrat's Child. Pakhi pretends to be in pain just to get Virat's attention and stays with him all the time. Sai is not fine with what is happening and confronts Pakhi for snatching Virat after knowing her intentions to which Virat gets furious at her and blames her for Samrat's death.

What is your take on the current track of the show? 

Latest Video