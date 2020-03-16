VIEWERSCOPE! Netizens slam the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, ask What is wrong with the team? What are they trying to show?

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm.

Currently, To seek revenge Jagtap takes the last straw and kidnaps Sai. He is unaware of Sai being pregnant. On the other hand, Samrat decides to fight Jagtap and bring Sai back but unfortunately, while saving Sai, Samrat loses his life. This leaves the Chavans in shock and Pakhi in disbelief that her husband is not alive.

Well, the fans are quite upset with the current track of the show and netizens display their rage and question the makers, What kind of a show are they making? What is the message behind such cringe content on television? Check out what they had to share:

viewers need to barge in & throw some rotten eggs & tomatoes at writers/cd/ph!! They have lost their minds!! @sidd_vankar Ruined GHKPM with lusty bhabhi & this one’s another level cringe!! — Neelima (@Neela90697528) May 25, 2022

I think he needs to be institutionalized ASAP!! He is promoting lusty bhabhi, abuse in GHKPM & that cheap cringe in KKIS!! @sidd_vankar seriously just go & checkin you’re self to a mental asylum please take your friend Oscar with you!! — Neelima (@Neela90697528) May 25, 2022

The last time I was this overjoyed to see a villain was when Vineet Kumar showed up as Sadaa. And now Sid as Jagtap! By God, being a villain has never before been this sexy!!! #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh #SiddhartBodke #GHKPM #SaiJoshi #SaiRat — Naaz(@Naaz_Samji) May 24, 2022

We can still justify KZK doing this. The Covid fear was real. But GHKPM has no reason for this shoddy editing. — Sharon (@Johnlock_221B_) May 30, 2022

They have ruined her character & have seen their TRP fall but I guess they’re in hurry to promote real couple & shut the show!Well no one’s interested in watching devar/bhabhi cringe,viewers rejected Shruti & this will be cringe promax!I just request @StarPlus to move GHKPM 11pm! — Neelima (@Neela90697528) May 27, 2022

I think he’s forte is cringe worthy content which he’s showcasing in GHKPM by portraying lusty bhabhi’s & in KKIS dono what to call sindoor wali shaadi?So KKIS he fulfilled his wish in GHKPM lusty 2 had only hug now wait for lusty 1 scenes!I just hope Starplus moves the show — Neelima (@Neela90697528) May 28, 2022

Ha woh bhi ho jayega , soon a cross over between ghkpm and kkis , what if they go on their trip to Nagpur — Pooja shet (@Poo180692) May 23, 2022

Stop playing with fans feeling and throw this buba bubi out of the show they have ruined everything

GHKPM NEEDS NEW ML

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SHIVI MALHOTRA (@Shivanimogha2) May 31, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Jagtap creates trouble for Sai while Virat stands to support her against Chavan who is humiliating her. Jagtap kidnaps Sai while Virat and Samrat search for her. Jagtap shoots at Virat but Samrat comes in the middle and gets shot saving Virat. Unfortunately, this wreaks havoc in Sai's life as Virat stays with Pakhi who is pregnant with Samrat's Child. Pakhi pretends to be in pain just to get Virat's attention and stays with him all the time. Sai is not fine with what is happening and confronts Pakhi for snatching Virat after knowing her intentions to which Virat gets furious at her and blames her for Samrat's death.

What is your take on the current track of the show?

