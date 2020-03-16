VIEWERSCOPE! Twitteratis state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue as BIASED and support Shefali

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Once Akshara reaches home, she finds Abhimanyu in the garden and takes her appointment letter out. They surprise each other with offer letters where Akshara's was from the charitable hospital and Abhimanyu's from a reputed hospital. Neil, Shefali and Paarth too come there and they realise they are two different offer letters. Shefali tells Akshara that the one Abhimanyu had is from his friend's hospital and he must have spoken to them realising their family's reputation. Abhimanyu leaves from there. Shefali tells Akshara if Abhimanyu decided it on his own then that means he is trying to control her. Akshara tells her it's his concern and not his control. She goes to talk to Abhimanyu and makes him realise that unless he lets her try, how will she know what she can do. Abhimanyu agrees with her and the couple spends some quality time together.

Well, the fans had a completely different reaction to the monologue. They took to Twitter and reveal how Akshara's character has been wasted and the show has turned male-centric. while some revealed that her monologue was biased, Shefali was not wrong. Check out what they say:

Lmaooo one of the reason I stopped watching it was this.. they never give her, her own pov and it's like she's there just to justify abhi. Yrkkh makers takes her character for granted so bad. Weirdo https://t.co/aKYcWpDGMJ — * (@pechesss) May 27, 2022

No but jinke show ki fl khud doormat hai they are talking about feminism #YRKKH — Shivani Mogha (@Shivanimogha2) May 27, 2022

they r already 2nd in trp..aur kiya caiye

was orginal akshara and naira was same??

we don't need naira in akshu.. let her grow in her own way#yrkkh https://t.co/Xbk1D7pNhl — Army Edit(Tas) 2022.06.10 (@ArmyEdit2) May 27, 2022

if fl arrange anniversary of her toxic in-laws without ml concern its way of showering love ,she is doing it for his happiness.i agree with this .but if ml select a better and Safe work place for fl its controlling

how???#yrkkh — Army Edit(Tas) 2022.06.10 (@ArmyEdit2) May 27, 2022

The fact that Abhi was mislead in that incomplete phone conversation earlier obviously played a major part in him going ahead n getting Akshu another job lol i hope pple didt miss out on that ! It was quite evident he thought his fears had come true lol #yrkkh — ~kanika~ (@kanz_ika) May 27, 2022

All the abhi haters need to listen to akshu’s monologue today to shefali, neil, and parth. What she said was perfectly worded and her conversation with abhi too i loved it. She completely reassured him of how much she loves and appreciates him #yrkkh — Abhira forever (TEAM ABHIRA) (@abhiraluvr) May 27, 2022

I would say k from now on Abhi shudn't interfere in Ak's life.Let her face all the problems alone&bear the insult from snr birlas.Then again these pseudo feminist will cm &bash him for not doing anything for her.Abhi to toxic h for all the ppl who don't even watch the shw #yrkkh —(@Harshadrules) May 27, 2022

Honestly I understand what akshu said wasn't worded nicely. It could have been better. What they meant to convey was we should not mix control and concern and that was a nice message. Could have been worded better. Because many men do control in name of concern. #yrkkh #Abhira — (@dilbawra_) May 27, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Harsh blasts Neil for signing some papers and asks him why he did it. Neil replies that he was told since he is from the same family he can do it. Harsh shouts at him and tells him he is not. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the truth about Neil's adoption which Manjari has kept a secret.

