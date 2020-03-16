VIEWERSCOPE! Twitteratis state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue as BIASED and support Shefali

Harsh blasts Neil for signing some papers and asks him why he did it. Neil replies that he was told since he is from the same family he can do it. Harsh shouts at him and tells him he is not. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the truth about Neil's adoption which Manjari has kept a secret.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:14
VIEWERSCOPE! Twitteratis state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have told Pranali that I will only do her Kanyadan in reality' Kairav aka Mayank Arora opens up on the Kanyadan scene in #AbhiRaKiShaadi, Kaishu's bond and more

Currently, Once Akshara reaches home, she finds Abhimanyu in the garden and takes her appointment letter out. They surprise each other with offer letters where Akshara's was from the charitable hospital and Abhimanyu's from a reputed hospital. Neil, Shefali and Paarth too come there and they realise they are two different offer letters. Shefali tells Akshara that the one Abhimanyu had is from his friend's hospital and he must have spoken to them realising their family's reputation. Abhimanyu leaves from there. Shefali tells Akshara if Abhimanyu decided it on his own then that means he is trying to control her. Akshara tells her it's his concern and not his control. She goes to talk to Abhimanyu and makes him realise that unless he lets her try, how will she know what she can do. Abhimanyu agrees with her and the couple spends some quality time together. 

Well, the fans had a completely different reaction to the monologue. They took to Twitter and reveal how Akshara's character has been wasted and the show has turned male-centric. while some revealed that her monologue was biased, Shefali was not wrong. Check out what they say: 

What is your take on this? 

In the upcoming episode, Harsh blasts Neil for signing some papers and asks him why he did it. Neil replies that he was told since he is from the same family he can do it. Harsh shouts at him and tells him he is not. Later, Akshara tells Manjari that she knows the truth about Neil's adoption which Manjari has kept a secret. 

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Evil! Revati doesn’t care about Ruhi’s life, tries to stop RuSha from admitting Ruhi to hospital
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein makers exposing DRUGS to kids in the latest storyline is the most pathetic track ever witnessed in a TV show
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is successfully running on small screens for a long time now. The popular...
OMG! Malaika Arora wears PLATFORM PUMPS worth Rs. 165,400, Check out the price she paid to dazzle in Kjo's birthday bash
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. From Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan,...
Exclusive! My personal favourite is Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas
MUMBAI: Ishaan Singh Manhas is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town. He was last seen in Jay...
EXCLUSIVE! Dhappa actress Maleeka R Ghai bags Atrangii channel's upcoming crime-based show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Vibhu...
KYA BAAT HAIN! Kanika Mann shares her health update with fans after being unwell ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 launch and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI: Kanika Mann who became a household name for her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently in the news for...
Recent Stories
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more
Latest Video