VIEWERSCOPE! Uncanny similarities between the Birlas' of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shah's of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

Well, now fans have been beyond invested in the top shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both MaAn and AbhiRa have kept the viewers glued to their screens. Now, the viewers find some interesting similarities between the two families from Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out what they have to share:

Nishi Jariwala: The most evident similarity is Harshvardhan Birla and Vanraj Shah, both of them represent the same male ego-personality and could do anything for their profit and their careers.

Vihang Jhaveri: We cannot ignore that Manjari and Anupamaa are quite similar to each other, both value their kids and family over their careers. Just like Anupamaa's dancing talent, Manjari loves music and she is a great singer too. But just as Vanraj, Harshvardhan also keeps demeaning his wife. Both Anupamaa and Manjari have immense faith in Kanhaji.

Prema Swami: Just as Samar, Abhimanyu is also Mamma's boy. His world revolves around his mother and would do anything for his mom. Apart from Abhi, Parth and Neil are also inclined towards Art. Earlier, how Samar was considered the useless son in the family the same way Parth is often taunted in Birla Family.

Bharti Ved: Both families have their cutest daughters be it Pakhi in Shah Parivaar or Nishtha in the Birla family, both the daughters are adored and spoilt by their loving big brothers in the show.

