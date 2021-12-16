VIEWERSCOPE: Villians with Notorious plans is not the trend anymore; the comic timings makes these villains more interesting

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another viewerscope for our avid readers.

Also read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Seher is a complete REPLICA of Meher in Chhoti Sarrdaarrni

Well, not all the negative characters on TV are meant to make you hate them, some of them have an absolutely charming personality that would make you drool over them or make you laugh. The viewers had their analysis for the same:

Wamika Sanay: We are bored of the same old plotting and planting tricks in the shows, the new villains like Prithvi Malhotra who came back with the audience's requests have changed the dimensions of the villainous characters.

Samiksha Jain: Chandrachur aka Bhavya Sachdeva was one of the most vicious characters in the negative lead but the dapper made it soo entertaining for the fans that we totally forgot that he was doing something wrong in the show.

Ramiya Sahu: Siddharth Shivpuri's character Yuvraj Pillai is unbeatable at the entertainment quotient on television, his guts at being completely unpredictable in the show are indeed commendable.

Soundarya Iyer: Udaariyaan's Jass aka Lokesh Batta adds to the list of being one of the most loved villains on Television, his comic timing is unbeatable and at times we feel his dialogues are impromptu and not scripted.

also read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Tv shows start off with a SOCIAL ISSUE but lose their plot ahead?

Well, what do you think about it?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com