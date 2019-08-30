ViewerSpeak: Is television no longer an IDIOT BOX?

MUMBAI: Television has by far been the most entertaining medium for those looking for a daily dose of entertainment.



The shows project melodrama, and the characters are shown to be facing issues that they resolve by overcoming evil.

With shows like Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein leading the TRP charts, there is absolutely no argument about that.



At while agk, television shows had some tracks that did make us contemplate on why they were being regressive, but today, can we say the same?



In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira is shown to be independent and capable of single parenting. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai showcases a love story of the 90s in a unique set up. Kumkum Bhagya hints that children might bring their separated parents together. There has been a sea change in perspectives and how the tracks are narrated.



'Television definitely has improved , and people derive examples from these shows and somewhere down the line implement it too. It is a good thing, specially with the digital era booming.' - Namrata Menon, housewife.



There are also many shows like Kesari Nandan that showcase that girls deserve their rights and there is a possibility that they are better than the boys. Right to equality and such values have started being inculcated by the makers.



'I find television to be a stress buster. There are some light-hearted shows too that are progressive, and the change is refreshing. I also like the serial Patiala Babes. The story is forward, and I think every woman will be able to relate to it at some point in time.' - Minal Kadri, student.



Another television viewer shared, 'My television set is switched on most of the time as I keep binge watching television shows. Overall, I feel all the shows do promote forward thinking and push the taboos down. We also have reality shows that focus on talent and not gender, and it is in those shows that they also keep giving some lessons and learning experiences. Television is not longer just an idiot box.' - Shweta Mehta, Freelance Interior Designer.



Do you agree with the views of the audience? What's your take on the same?