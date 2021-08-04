ViewersSpeak: Anupamaa should teach Pakhi a TOUGH LESSON for her ARROGANCE and SPITEFUL comments

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is getting extremely interesting.

The show currently witnesses Anupamaa and Kavya living under one roof and the dynamics of the house have changed. While on one end, Anupama is trying to become independent, she could not be there for Pakhi’s dance practice once and hence Pakhi has turned against her. Taking advantage of the situation, Kavya has come in support of her and she now calls her ‘bestie’.

She has turned against her till that extent that she cannot stand her and has refused to perform too if she is around. The audience feels that Pakhi is not doing the right thing and this is what they have to say:

Neha Mehta shared, “It is absolutely not good the way Pakhi is behaving. To top it up, the parents are also not saying a word.”

Aditya Desai said, “Pakhi and Toshu both are behaving badly. While Toshu wants to move out and is married, Pakhi is way too arrogant. She can see her mother crying but still she continues to speak rudely. It is sad to see such behaviour.”

Gagan Shetty opined, “Watching such kind of behaviour also reflects in our kids. It is so disappointing to see kids insulting their parents without thinking that they gave birth to them, brought them up, made sure they get the best of everything in their capacity and then see this behaviour.”

Shweta Menon expressed, “In the recent episodes, we could see Anupama crying and telling her that she wants to come and see the dance and there was not a drop of tear in Pakhi’s eye.”

Priyanka Vaidya mentioned, “I feel that such behaviour is only reflected when family is disturbed. Two wives living under one roof, them witnessing how their elders talk to each other, it is pretty natural for them to lose their path.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bhattacharya FINALIZED to be a part of Thapki Pyaar Ki 2!)