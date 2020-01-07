ViewersSpeak: Does Namik Paul OVER SHADOW Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

MUMBAI: The story of Anurag and Prerna has been an iconic one. People were smitten with the narrative of Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus back in 2001 and because of the love and admiration the show received, the producer, Ekta Kapoor brought the show back in 2018 with a reboot.



While Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the leads of the show, this time it is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Along with that, people are also loving the line-up of the villains of the show. While Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan entered playing the parts of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika respectively, and now Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif, the show has yet again introduced a new twist in the form of Viraj.



Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and somewhere in the recent episodes, the audience feels that his on-screen personality overpowers Parth’s.



Sheena Dixit, a homemaker stated, “I have always loved watching Parth but somehow, Namik is equally good. The show does boast of a lot of good faces.In the recent episodes, Viraj looks outstanding. “



Ramona Lobo, a doctor mentioned, “Namik has always delivered a good performance and yes, I do feel that in the recent episodes of the show, he has overpowered Parth.”



Aakash Rawal, a hotelier averred, “I quite like both Parth and Namik. However, I don’t think Namik overpowers Parth. They both look good in their own space.”



What are your thoughts on the same?