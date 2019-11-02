ViewersSpeak: Does the audience MISS Hina Khan as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a shining star and there is no doubt about that.



She has the audience smitten with her personality and acting chops right from her debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Little did anyone know that not only will she break the stereotype on-screen image of a good bahu but also absolutely outshine as an antagonist.



The news of Hina Khan discontinuing her role has grabbed the headlines and we could not imagine anyone else stepping into her shoes in the role of Komolika. She was a fine actress and soon, Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kii, found her Komolika in Aamna Sharif.



With a duplicate identity via a plastic surgery, Komolika reentered the show, this time with Aamna in the shoes of the character. We went on to ask if Aamna justifies the role or not.



Tanya Chopra, a PR professional shared, "Aamna has her own charm but I do miss Hina as Komolika. I really liked her and she was a visual delight."



Chandan Shah, a business man said, " Both the actresses are a treat to watch! It's been a short time that Aamna has entered and we cannot judge her so soon. "



Prerna Sharma, a Chartared Account expressed," I wish Hina would have never left the show! But I also feel good that she is progressing well in her career. Aamna looks beautiful and I would like to see how she aces the character. "



Do you like Aamna as the new Komolika?