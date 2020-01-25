ViewersSpeak: Is Kahan Hum Kahan Tum going the typical ‘DAILY SOAP’ way?

MUMBAI: Staying true to his personality of delivering unconventional content, creative honcho and producer Sandiip Sikcand launched yet another show starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover titled Kahan Hum Kahan Tum.

The show kick-started on a high introducing Sonakshi, an actress and Rohit, a doctor getting to know each other and how they somehow, despite differences of opinion, fall in love with each other.

The show also telecast a grand wedding of the duo with a realistic touch. With a reputation of telling realistic, ground-breaking and an unorthodox story, the celebrity love spin-off drama portrays what brews behind the camera. As for the dramatization of how Sonakshi is now in the house, the show projects couple goals for all as Rohit does not leave Sonakshi to deal with kitchen politics and matters of the house but also helps her with the kind of approach she should take. There are times when they accumulatively take decisions and bring a solution to a problem. Along with this, there is also a situation now where the two are drifting away.

However, the audience feels that the recent episodes of the show have become a little monotonous and that it needs a fresh feel else it may head towards being a typical daily soap.

Priyanka Kadam, a banker, said, “I feel every show faces such a problem where the story hangs in there for a while but I think we have only better content coming our way. “

Tushar Joshi, a gym trainer shared, “I used to watch the show and it has got monotonous these days. I only binge watch the show for now till there is something interesting.”

Pratik Rathod, an entrepreneur averred, “For now, yes, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is not very interesting and the track is being dragged. I want to know what happens next and it should fast track soon.”

What are your thoughts on the same?