ViewersSpeak: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya should come up with a FRESH STORY LINE after the LOCK DOWN PHASE!

MUMBAI: People cannot have enough of watching them and get emotionally attached to the characters of the show. A similar show is Kumkum Bhagya who people absolutely are smitten by. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have captured the hearts of the audience right from the show's launch.

Whether it is new twists and turns being introduced or presenting the same wine in a new bottle in the form of sequences, Kumkum Bhagya has been loved from a long time and continues to rule the BARC charts. The audience loves watching every bit of the love story of Abhi and Pragya and the troubles their relationship goes through. Infact even its spin off, Kundali Bhagya has captured the pulse of the audience. Preeta and Karan both have made a special place in the heart of the audience much like Abhi and Pragya. Played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, the audience absolutely love watching ever bit of the show.

The show has also been mildly criticized for bringing monotonous tracks where the female lead either gets kidnapped or there is some murder mystery or a storyline revolving around the same plot time and again.With the on-going Convid - 19, and shoots being cancelled, Zee TV plans to run the programs of Zee5 on its channel. With this, we hope that once the shows start airing again, these two most loved shows break from the monotony and get something new and fresh on the plate to entertain the audience.

Neha Bhagat, a counselor by profession said, "The x factor of the show is that despite it being termed monotounous, it still continues to rule the BARC Rating charts. We might call it monotonous but we are still hooked to watching it hoping for a fresh twist."

Suman Chandra, a housewife shared, "People cannot have enough of the show or the characters and are absolutely mesmerized with the chemistry the show brings on the table. Yes, but I do hope they come with something unique and break the monotony as my family and I only watch it because it has become our mundane dinner routine."

What are your thoughts on the same?