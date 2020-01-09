ViewersSpeak: Why is Viraj RUSHING into his MARRIAGE with Prerna; does he have an ULTERIOR MOTIVE?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is much loved because of its daily dose of drama and high-point twists and turns. Currently, Prerna is pregnant with his child, and Anurag is clueless as he has lost his memory. eanwhile, Komolika has once again entered the house and created chaos. Komolika, in the name of Sonalika, is trying hard to woo Anurag, but the latter is somehow growing closer toPrerna. Moreover, Prerna strongly suspects that Sonalika is Komolika and is collecting proof of the same.The fiction drama which is a reboot of the 2001 series stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles as Prerna and Anurag. Along with that, there are very interesting faces roped in to play the vamps and villains in the show.

While we saw Karan Singh Grover return to the small screen in the character of Mr. Bajaj, Hin Khan underwent an on-screen image make-over with her role as Komolika. The character is now played by Aamna Sharif who also made an entry into television after long. And now, the latest entry is that of Namik Paul. As reported earlier, the makers have roped him in for a cameo but if things run smoothly and the response is phenomenal, they might consider retaining Namik as a permanent cast member. So far, Namik has been performing wonderfully and his chemistry with Erica is also quite impressive. However, don't you think Viraj should take some time before rushing into marriage for we witnessed that he does sense some relationship between Prerna and Anurag.



Also, he is very comfortable hearing Anurag's attachment with Prerna's unborn. Dipti Naval, housewife said, "It was funny watching the scene where Anurag said that he will keep visiting the child because he feels attached and Viraj was pretty okay with it. This does not happen in real life. I mean, what was Viraj thinking? Atleast he should have thought as to why does Anurag feel for Prerna's child who is yet not born!" Dashrat Patil, a banker said, "The story is progressing very fast and it kind of seems mindless as there is no logic to how the events are unnfolding. " Shagun Mehta shared, "The question is whether Viraj really is a good human being or not! Right now, all seems to be going well and he seems like a good person but the true story will start unfolding only later. I hope Anurag realizes his love for Prerna soon."



What are your thoughts on the same?