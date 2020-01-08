Vighnaharta Ganesh’s upcoming track revolves on the story of Ganesha writing the Mahabharata

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesh has been able to draw audience’s attention since its inception through its fascinating depiction of tales from Indian mythology. The show recently completed a milestone of 600 episodes, and the popularity only seems to increase through the years. While the show continues to impress audiences of all age groups, it has been approved by the grandparents as a source of authentic mythological learning for their grandchildren.



The upcoming track of the show will focus on the story of Ganesha writing one of the greatest Indian epics Mahabharata. While the show has portrayed the life of Lord Ganesha right from his birth to all the facets of his life. The new track will be the narrative of Ganesha’s story, how he collaborates with rishi Ved Vyas to write Mahabharata. As per the legends, while Ganesha was writing the epic, the nib of his pen broke and as Vyas continued his narration, Ganesha broke down his tooth to continue his writing and this was the reason, he was named Ekdant.



Nishkarsh Dixit aka Ganesha, excited to know about the upcoming track said, “I have heard this legend of Ganesha and Vyas from my grandma and when I came to know that we would be shooting this story, I ran to my grandma and told her to tell me more about it. The story is very engaging and I am sure all the viewers will enjoy it.”