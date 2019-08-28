News

Vigo Video Launches the Trailer of India’s First-ever Vertical Web Series - Pyaar Tera Superstar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 06:33 PM

Vigo Video, a short-video platform, today announced the launch of the trailer of India’s first-ever vertical web-series titled Pyaar Tera Superstar. Based on the millennial love relationship of Divyanka Sirohi, a Vigo Creator, the web series revolves around her digital romance, which eventually blossomed into a real-life love story.

Catch the trailer of India’s first vertical web series: https://youtu.be/-USwiWfONWI

The web-series, which is shot in a vertical format to resonate better with smartphone users, will be released on Vigo Video on September 3. 

Tags > Vigo Video, trailer, Vertical Web Series, Pyaar Tera Superstar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli...

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli organizes a blood camp on the sets of Edit II
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul

past seven days