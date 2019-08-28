Vigo Video Launches the Trailer of India’s First-ever Vertical Web Series - Pyaar Tera Superstar

Vigo Video, a short-video platform, today announced the launch of the trailer of India’s first-ever vertical web-series titled Pyaar Tera Superstar. Based on the millennial love relationship of Divyanka Sirohi, a Vigo Creator, the web series revolves around her digital romance, which eventually blossomed into a real-life love story.

Catch the trailer of India’s first vertical web series: https://youtu.be/-USwiWfONWI

The web-series, which is shot in a vertical format to resonate better with smartphone users, will be released on Vigo Video on September 3.