Vihan Verma aka Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Mohit is having some Fun-Time with Munchkins Tanmay and Aria

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

Now, we came across a post by Vihan Verma and he is seen with Tanmay Rishi Shah and Aria Sakaria on the sets of the show.

We know that GHKKPM is one such show where most actors share great bonds and friendships off-camera too and we were so happy to see these three actors shaving some fun together!

Vihan is really good with kids and by the looks of it, the kids too had a fun time pulling Vihan’s leg.

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as we know that Patralekha’s life was in danger Sai was the one who saved her life twice. However, Pakhi is too disturbed by the turn of events and upset with Virat that he ignored her completely, while he was busy saving Sai.

Pakhi is home now but is refusing any help from Virat and wants to be on her own. However, as her wounds start to bleed, Vinayak frantically dials Sai and asks her to come home and save and his mother. When Sai arrives, she is stopped at the threshold by Virat and he doesn’t let her enter the house.

