Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad, From Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann Shares An Insight About The Kabaddi Sequence From The Special Episodes That Air From January 22nd to January 26th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience's excitement rising to a fever pitch by treating them to one or another twist in the episodes. The recent highlight revolved around Angad, who feels upset with Sahiba for backing Garry despite his past with the Brars.

Overwhelmed by continual love and support, Star Plus becomes the bearer of good news for all Angad-Sahiba fans: they will get to witness two episodes in a day of Teri Meri Doriyaann commencing from January 22nd–26th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.—the first time for a top show to bring two original episodes in a day. This is surely going to be a gift to the audience for showering the show with so much love and appreciation. Teri Meri Doriyaann has been reigning hearts and TRP charts, and with this, it is going to be a double dhamaka for the audience. The track of the special episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann depicts the Brar family agreeing to participate in the Kabaddi competition. Angad is reluctant to join the competition, as during the Kabaddi competition, Garry gets injured, and it was at that moment that Sahiba entered the ground by taking part in the competition, leaving the family members astonished and shocked. But there is a surprise for you! Angad, who refused to be a part of the competition, eventually ends up in the Kabaddi Akhaada! We wonder the reasons behind Angad's acceptance to participate in the competition!

Vijayendra Kumeria from the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann shares, "The audience is going to witness immense drama in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The upcoming episodes will be more intriguing and interesting. The audience will get to see the Brar family participate in a yearly event that they are always a part of. Though Angad is reluctant to participate, Sahiba is adamant about Angad being a part of the Kabaddi competition in order to mend the equations between Angad and Garry. It was a different experience to shoot for the Kabaddi sequence, as with fun and excitement, it also brought hard work and sweat. It will be intriguing to watch if the equations alter between Angad and Garry or become more complex. Stay Tuned!"

Teri Meri Doriyaann will air two episodes in a day at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. from January 22 to January 26.