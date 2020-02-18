News

Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya to collaborate for this

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 12:49 PM

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria, who currently plays the male lead in Naagin 4, is all set to turn into a producer with three other collaborators for an episodic crime series on Dangal.

Vidhi Pandya has been roped in to play the lead in one of the stories

The actress and Vijayendra co-starred in a show and share a great off-screen friendship. The same is now all set to turn into on-screen collaboration yet again. This time, Vidhi will play the leading lady of a show that will be produced by him.

The show will air in March on Dangal TV.

Credits: India Forums

