Vijayendra Kumeria does something unique during his last scene for Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera (LSD Films) bidding adieu to viewers.



The show, which features Helly Shah, Rajveer Singh, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles, is shutting shop in November.



Vijayendra has done something unique during his last scene. The actor shared a post on his Instagram and mentioned, 'So as much as I love my facial hair... there was a creative requirement for which I had to be clean shaven for the last scene of #sufiyanapyarmera ... Why??? You will know if you watch the last episode of the show now some last words for the team....'



The actor also thanked people associated with the show. Take a look!

Here’s wishing the entire cast luck for their future endeavours!