Vijayendra Kumeria does something unique during his last scene for Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera (LSD Films) bidding adieu to viewers.
The show, which features Helly Shah, Rajveer Singh, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles, is shutting shop in November.
Vijayendra has done something unique during his last scene. The actor shared a post on his Instagram and mentioned, 'So as much as I love my facial hair... there was a creative requirement for which I had to be clean shaven for the last scene of #sufiyanapyarmera ... Why??? You will know if you watch the last episode of the show now some last words for the team....'
The actor also thanked people associated with the show. Take a look!
Here’s wishing the entire cast luck for their future endeavours!View this post on Instagram
So as much as I love my facial hair... there was a creative requirement for which I had to be clean shaven for the last scene of #sufiyanapyarmera ... Why??? You will know if you watch the last episode of the show... now some last words for the team... It was lovely working with @lsdfilms_ @prateeksharma_unofficial @paasha91 ... you guys are the sweetest producers I have worked with my dearest friend @fatemarangila who convinced me to do this role... I enjoyed the journey .. @rajveer__singh my jaat mastkaldar baba @hellyshahofficial my Kashish aka Dost didi @zaarakhanz bindaas wacko @bidisha_ghosh_sharma my young momma @ajayarya20 funny Jugs @alikanair tik tok queen sister @thisis_adil the sweetest boy on set #krish chhota packet and all the actors ... @pundirr7 mera emotional creative mind... arwind sir, saurabh bhai, ashok sir, aakash, navneetji and the whole production team... plus the entire unit of the show from Direction to spot... It was lovely working with you all... though worked with you all for a short time span...I will always remember you all... #allthebest to everyone... Madhav signing off... And for all my fans... jald milenge... lots of
