Vijayendra Kumeria: I try to support underprivileged children by helping them with their education and schooling

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is all for helping those in need in whatever little way possible. The actor feels education is very important and every child must be inspired to learn.

“I try to support underprivileged children by helping them with their education and schooling. An educated person can make his/her future better so that’s the best thing you can do for anyone I feel,” says the actor, who has done shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Udaan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

Vijayendra agrees that when a celebrity supports a cause it gets more attention. “People idolize celebrities, and also due to their fan following there is more awareness regarding the causes supported by the celebrities. I feel there is a social responsibility when you are in a position. There is nothing better than the feeling of being worthy enough to support a cause that you believe in,” he adds.

During the pandemic, all of us went through a tough time. Talking about how he extended support to those in need, “It was a tough time for the daily wage workers at the shoot. Anyone giving me a call was helped monetarily. During the lockdown, the security was stuck in the society and they couldn’t go home… from my house, tiffins were prepared for them… these were small things I did from my end.”