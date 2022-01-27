Vijayendra Kumeria to play the lead character on Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television upcoming show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ will see popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria don the character of Armaan Oberoi. Set against the backdrop of ‘Mayanagari’ – Mumbai, the show charts the journey of a couple - Saumya Verma, an ambitious & struggling TV writer, and Armaan Oberoi, a charming and successful TV producer. On the surface, their relationship seems perfect. For Saumya, her marriage with Armaan feels that of equals, with her husband supporting her ambitions but he has a deceitful side to him that no one knows of. Will Saumya realise she’s being manipulated by Armaan?

Talking about his character Vijayendra Kumeria shares, “I am very excited to be a part of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. During the narration, I was intrigued with Armaan’s character and knew right then that I had to be a part of this show. There are a lot of shades to my character and I am thoroughly preparing for it. While viewers will see me essay a very charming, ambitious and admirable personality, Armaan as a character is two-faced and extremely manipulative. It’s interesting to portray a character like Armaan and I am hoping that the audience is as excited as I am.”

