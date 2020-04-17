Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

MUMBAI: As the nation continues to be under a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people aren making most use of their time at home and spending it in the company of their loved ones. Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, popularly known as Dev in Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is also using this opportunity and spending time with his family. The actor is especially bonding with his little daughter and making sure that she doesn’t miss out on her studies. While he stays at home, he has now also turned into her tutor.

Commenting further on the same, Vijayendra said, “I have learnt to take things in a positive way. So, I am using this lockdown period by helping out my wife with her chores and helping my daughter Kimaya with her studies. She is an extremely smart and intuitive child and I have the most wonderful time bonding with her. I help her read stories from her books, we trace shapes and we even practice writing and coloring. It’s a lot of fun. Earlier, due to my hectic working hours, I used to always feel guilty that I didn’t get much time to spend with them. But now, I am making up for that lost time.”