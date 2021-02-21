Vijayendra Kumeria talks about the importance of mental health

MUMBAI: For someone like Vijayendra Kumeria, who has faced many rejections before reaching the pinnacle of success on his own in the industry, staying strong and holding his own ground in an uncertain industry is essential. The handsome actor will be seen next in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, the promo of which is creating a lot of waves. The actor known for playing Suraj Rajvanshi in "Udaan" and Dev Parikh in "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" said the majority of people ignore mental health and concentrate on the physical aspect of health. Vijayendra, said mental health plays a crucial role in leading a healthy lifestyle. “Peaceful mind reflects on your body and your personality," he explains. According to Vijayendra, "meditation" and "me time" can boost one's mental health. "Meditation is the best thing to do. It really helps to calm you down and handle your anxiety issues. Personally, I meditate, do breathing exercises and most importantly do things that I love to do for example read or paint," he says.

Vijayendra, who quit his civil aviation job to pursue his passion for acting, is of the opinion that in every industry the stress quotient is there.



"Insecurity is one of the main reasons for people getting worked up. It’s not just people from the entertainment industry who experience insecurity," he says, adding, majority of people ignore mental health and concentrate on the physical aspect of health. He is deeply saddened by the recent spate of suicide cases in the TV industry. "It is sad and my heart goes for people when they don’t have supportive partners. A support system is something that can help you a lot but if it is the opposite then of course wrong decisions are ought to happen," he adds. Personally, on the days when the star is extremely down in the dumps, Vijayendra pours his heart out in-front of his loved ones, to get things out of his system.