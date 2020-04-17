Vijayendra Kumeria's mind-blowing reply on being asked who is hot, Nia or Rashami

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently seen as Dev Parikh in Colors' show Naagin 4. Vijayendra's character is paired opposite TV hottie Nia Sharma who plays icchadhari naagin Brinda.

Fans are loving Nia and Vijayendra's jodi and it has become hit among the viewers.

Interestingly, as the story progressed, Rashami Desai made a smashing entry in the show as Shalaka who is also paired opposite Vijayendra.

Now, Dev is seen romancing not one but two hotties Nia and Rashami. When Vijayndra was asked how difficult it is to romance two actresses, the actor had a great reply.

Vijayendra jokingly said that he loves doing romantic scenes. Talking about how he handles romancing two actresses, the actor said that it is not that difficult as he just has to follow the script and perform.

When further asked who is hotter, Rashami or Nia, Vijayendra had an interesting reply and said that Nia is hot while Rashami is sweet.

Well, Vijayendra is playing safe but we simply loved his reply!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.