Vikaas Kalantri gears up for his NEW project

MUMBAI: Vikaas Kalantri, who was seen in films like Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Maara, and Pyaar Zindagi hai, might be back on screen soon.

Yes, you read that right. The actor has been extremely busy after becoming a parent to a baby boy, but he is soon planning to get back on screen.

He told Times of India, “Becoming a father was the most joyous occasion of my life. We have already kept the name for him. We have decided to name him Vihaan. It means new dawn.”

He said adding that he is now planning to make a music video soon. “I have also procured the rights of the song of my first movie, with the courtesy of Mr. Bokadiaji. I am planning to make a music video soon. You can never take the actor out of a person. Hence a return is inevitable,” said Vikas.