Vikaas Kalantri's new film is shot entirely indoors; read on to know more

MUMBAI: The lockdown has changed everyone's lives. We all are waiting for things to get back to normal.

Vikaas Kalantri and his team of short film Work from Home have turned their own homes into sets for a film. The short film has been shot entirely by the actors at their homes. WFH had Vikaas and his team steer the ship over video calls!

The actor opened up about what went behind shooting during the lockdown. “I’m very desperate to be on field. An office is an office for a reason. When you go there you feel different. Shooting at home was a great learning experience, and I am very happy we did this. Because this topic is very close to me and I have been thinking about doing this since the previous lockdown. It is a story of every individual out there who is currently working from home. A lot of working people will relate and empathise with the story," he said.

The short film stars Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Banerjee. It will be exciting to see Vikaas and Priyanka Kalantri back on the acting arena. The film releases today on MX player and Hungama Play.

Credits: SpotboyE