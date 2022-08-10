Vikas D Nahar joins the existing panel as a guest Shark

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 14:56
Vikas D Nahar joins the existing panel as a guest Shark

MUMBAI :Shark Tank India has spurred India's entrepreneurial spirit and influenced the nation's perspective on business. The show's second season began with a bang on January 2 and has already grabbed the attention of the masses for its unique, never-before-seen content. Giving the momentum a boost, the platform has announced a digital-only episode - "Gateway to Shark Tank India 2," will soon stream exclusively on Sony LIV. This exclusive episode will feature Mr. Vikas D. Nahar, Founder, and CEO, Happilo as a guest shark along with the existing panel.

Coming from a family that engaged in growing pepper and coffee, Vikas was naturally inclined towards building brands. This passion led him to start Happilo with an initial capital of just INR 10,000 and two members in his team, and from there on there was no looking back. As of today, Happilo is a six-year-old enterprise with a revenue run-rate of INR 500 Cr, and a leading player in the dry-fruit and nuts segment offering healthy snacking options to consumers. The company today has a strong presence in e-commerce platforms and retail stores across the country. Through his business acumen, he not only expanded his business with the right product innovation, marketing, distribution & smart R&D strategy but also backed new startups and helped them grow. Happilo has successfully marked its presence in the industry today and is further enhancing its value with multiple associations across industries.

"Gateway to Shark Tank India 2" provides select aspiring entrepreneurs with another opportunity to present their business ideas and concepts to seasoned investors and renowned business professionals.

Comments

Ranjana Mangla, Head - Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV

The show has made its way into the hearts of millions of viewers and aspiring entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to partner with Happilo and other sponsors for an exclusive "Gateway to Shark Tank India 2" to promote the zeal of businessowners. The digital-only episode aims to encourage the ongoing spirit of entrepreneurship in our nation. This unique conceptual integration is a testament to our constant endeavor to provide disruptive and scalable opportunities for brands to seamlessly integrate and showcase their brand purpose.

Vikas D Nahar, CEO & Founder, Happilo

Shark Tank India is the harbinger of change and enjoys a highly engaged audience. I am excited to join the panel as a guest Shark to support creative minds and give them a window to dream big. I believe it’s important to foster the nation's youth, promote innovation, and celebrate an entrepreneurial mindset to boost India's growth trajectory.

 

 

Vikas D Nahar Sony LIV Ranjana Mangla Happilo Shark Tank India TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 14:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
MUMBAI :When we hear the names Raju, Shyam and Baburao, we are sure there is one film that comes to your mind-Hera...
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer had...
Vikas D Nahar joins the existing panel as a guest Shark
MUMBAI :Shark Tank India has spurred India's entrepreneurial spirit and influenced the nation's perspective on business...
Spoiler Alert! Ishq Mein Ghayal: Eisha’s love for Armaan turns to hate on learning he’s a werewolf
MUMBAI :Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and...
Exclusive! Neelu Vaghela aka Bhabho takes up the Diya Aur Baati Hum quiz; answers some interesting trivia about the show
MUMBAI :Diya Aur Baati Hum was one of the successful shows that aired on StarPlus, stretching from 2011 to 2016 and...
Recent Stories
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aishwarya Sharma can go to any lengths to eat chocolate, check out what she did this time…
Aishwarya Sharma can go to any lengths to eat chocolate, check out what she did this time…
Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee shares fun glimpses of her bachelorette celebration in Thailand, check it out
Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee shares fun glimpses of her bachelorette celebration in Thailand, check it out
Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Nerurkar bids goodbye to the Rupali Ganguly starrer show?
Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Nerurkar bids goodbye to the Rupali Ganguly starrer show?
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive!Nityam finds out about Saavi plan’s to find Raksham!
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive!Nityam finds out about Saavi plan’s to find Raksham!
Uorfi Javed reacts to Aditya Chopra’s comment that he could’nt make Uday Chopra a star, says, “He is not good looking…”
Uorfi Javed reacts to Aditya Chopra’s comment that he could’nt make Uday Chopra a star, says, “He is not good looking…”
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”