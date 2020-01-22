Vikas Gupta and Ace Of Space star Chetna Pande's video is too ADORABLE

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is a popular TV personality who became famous among the viewers after his participation in Bigg Boss 11. He survived in the house till the end of the season and was highly applauded for the way he played the game. Vikas was given the title of 'Mastermind'.

The popular producer and host made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss season 13 as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy and had a good run in the show for many days. He latter got evicted. While fans were delighted to see him in the show, his eviction made them equally sad.

Vikas has always been friendly with everyone he has worked with. In a recent video shared by him, we can see an adorable side of Vikas where he is being extremely polite to Chetna Pande. His sweet gesture for Pande is just too cute for words. It was a Tik Tok video but we simply loved Vikas' caring avatar.

Take a look at the video:

In his previous post, Vikas had referred Chetna as his bestie.

For all those who are unaware, Chetna is well-known for her performance in Ace Of Space 1. She has also done shows like Webbed, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, among others.

What do you think about Vikas and Chetna's adorable video? Tell us in the comment section.