Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala plan to get Siddarth and Shehnaaz married

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s pair was so loved by the audience, that till today they miss seeing their pair together.

As we know the duo, as a lot of fan clubs in their names and the fans bestowed them with a lot of love, care and support them unconditionally.

Time and again Shehnaaz has been vocal about her feelings, but Siddarth has always maintained that they are good friends.

Now during this time of quarantine, actors keep in touch with their friends and family are doing live chats with each other, in a live chat between Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta, one can hear them discussing Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s wedding.

Shefali is seen trying to make Vikas understand that the love between them is only of friendship and then she asks Vikas that if Siddarth and Shehnaaz get married then from which side he will represent and quickly he replies of course Siddarth.

Shefali then says that she will come from Shehnaaz’s side, and also says that now since the actress has shifted to Mumbai the long-distance problem is also solved between the two.

The fans have got excited hearing the conversation and have said that the two should play cupid for them.

Post the fight with Shehnaaz he decided not to be in good terms with her.

On the other hand, Shefali and Siddarth were rumoured to have been dating years back.

Well, it would-be a nation-wide wedding if this happens for real.

