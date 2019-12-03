Vikas Gupta and Surbhi Chandna's banter in this video is too cute for words

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta rose to fame after his popular stint in Bigg Boss 11. The ace producer and host made headlines throughout the whole season and was called the mastermind of the house. Vikas gained a lot of popularity through Bigg Boss and was even an audience favourite.The ex-Bigg Boss contestant maintains friendly relations with many popular faces of the telly World.

We have seen Vikas hanging out with many TV stars on various occasions. Well, it seems Vikas has found his favourite company in Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna, and they seem to be the new BFFs in town.

Vikas shared a video on Instagram where he is seen having fun with Surbhi. What is even more interesting is their funny banter and how they pull each other's leg.

Take a look at the video.