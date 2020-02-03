Vikas Gupta exposed Asim Riaz's lie with this video

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz’s love interest Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, in a video, Vikas Gupta who entered the house as Sidharth Shukla’s connection revealed to Shehnaaz Gill about Riaz having a girlfriend outside.

Post Asim’s father and brother accused Vikas of playing dirty by dragging his girlfriend in this game, the mastermind Mastermind recently took to his social media to expose Asim Riaz’s lie with a video.

On Twitter, Vikas Gupta tweeted a video featuring Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla having a conversation and tweeted, “Sir, kids don’t tell their parents everything @imrealasim is young & locked up in the house. He is not at fault but very surprised that @realumarriaz hasn’t informed you about the same & dragged you in his lies.

Please hear it from #AsimRiyaz himself #BiggBoss13 #Stoplyingumar.” In the video, Asim is spotted accepting that he had a girlfriend outside the house and broke up just a month ago. Later in the video, Asim is seen telling Sidharth how his relationship did not almost break.

Check out the tweet below :