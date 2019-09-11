Vikas Gupta has advice for those SUICIDAL because of RELATIONSHIP issues!

MUMBAI: The thing about heartbreak is that you are unaware of the emotional injuries you have sustained.



A person gets so hurt that he ends up doing things he would never think of doing. It is also very surprising how an individual forgets all their other relationships and makes only one relationship the center of the world, so much so that they cannot imagine living without that person!



Striving to make more youngsters and people aware about this, Suicide Prevention India Foundation and TikTok initiated a campaign titled #yourlifematters.



And joining hands with them is the very dynamic Vikas Gupta, who rolled out a video on his Instagram account where he is advising people to think rationally. A person can give his life for a girl whom he met 2 years ago but cannot live for their family who have been with them for more than 25 years is an important question he raises.



Well said, Vikas!