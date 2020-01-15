Vikas Gupta ignores Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: That Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan were good friends before is a known fact. But they are not on talking terms anymore.

Last year, things went downhill for them, even though neither of them ever chose to come out in the open and talk about it. Vikas had stated that they work together on projects and are friends, yet the reports of their friendship being lost never died down.

Now, at the special screening of the web show Code M, when the two came under the same roof, we expected some sort of meet-n-greet.

But a source reveals that Vikas chose to ignore Parth at the event. The screening saw Code M actors Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor, Samar Khan (producer) in attendance and several others like Rati Agnihotri, Drashti Dhami, Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan cheering for their close ones.

Credits: SpotboyE