Vikas Gupta REACTS to dating rumours with Erica Fernandes

14 Sep 2019 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Man with a vision Vikas Gupta, who has been given the tag of mastermind post his stint in Bigg Boss 11, is known for his creative strikes and for sharing a great bond with several celebrities.

However, Vikas, who has created popular projects like Gumrah - End of Innocence, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and Puncch Beat and is currently producing Ace of Space 2, is said to be controversy’s child.

The producer and host has now been linked up with popular TV actress Erica Fernandes.

It is been reported that Erica has broken up with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan and is apparently dating Vikas.

The speculations were made when both Vikas and Erica donned a similar kind of hoodie.  

Like really?

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Vikas, he strongly denied the news and replied, 'It is wrong news, and I am not dating Erica.'

On the work front, Vikas will soon launch a new web-series titled Class of 2020 on ALTBalaji. The series will star Erica along with actors Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey, amongst others.

Tags > Vikas Gupta, Erica Fernandes, Bigg Boss 11, Gumrah - End of Innocence, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Puncch Beat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan, TellyChakkar,

