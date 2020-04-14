Vikas Gupta recommends not to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

The format of the show is where these contestants have to do a daredevil task, and almost put their lives to danger, but with all the precautions taken.

Now in the previous season, we had ace producer Vikas Gupta who has participated on the show and was disqualified by the team and the Rohit for not following protocols.

We came across a video where Vikas as advised people not to take up the show as it doesn’t make sense to put your life in danger.

When he was asked if he would do a show again the producer said that he will never take up a show like that as its very risky and at times you are getting live shocks, picking up snakes or jumping off a helicopter.

He also said that we have to perform for our fans as we can’t let them down that’s another pressure.

He further stated that he did the show with full determination and gave it all during the task and it’s fine it’s justified to why he was disqualified from the show.

Well, we agree to Vikas that the show is not meant for all and that it depends on person to person and the ones who are strong and can face their fears should be a part of it.

But according to him in his opinion, one shouldn’t do anything that is risky to life.

Vikas on the show had attempted all the tasks and had faced all his fears.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE + BOLLYWOOD SPY)