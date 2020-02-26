Vikas Gupta reveals 7 people who are his inspiration; watch the beautiful video

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is a popular TV personality who shot to fame after his participation in Bigg Boss 11. The ace star survived in the house almost till the end of the season and was highly appreciated for his performance. Mr Gupta was also given the 'Mastermind' title.

The popular host and producer enjoy a huge social media following as he keeps sharing various posts on a regular basis. Vikas has always been extremely quirky about his style and his Instagram account is proof.

Apart from that, Vikas is one such celeb who shares a close bond with lots of people from the Telly world. We have always seen him hanging out with many celebrities.

And now, Vikas has shared a beautiful video. He has revealed that the seven people featured in the video are his inspiration and that they are the ones who have always surprised him in a beautiful way.

Vikas has always been quite loving and caring towards his friends and this video proves it.

The video features Anushka Sen, Karishma Sharma, Aneri Vajani, Roshni Wadhvani, Chetna Pande, Miesha Iyer, and Shruti Sinha.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we are sure everyone will fall in love with Vikas Gupta's sweet gesture.

