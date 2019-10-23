News

Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt post for late Danish Zehen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 11:03 AM

MUMBAI: Danish Zehen’s sudden and tragic demise had shaken the nation.

The popular digital star also participated in reality show MTV Ace Of Space and made quite an impact on the contestants on the show. Mastermind Vikas Gupta too was floored by his humble and genuine personality.

Vikas took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude towards the late Danish.

He wrote: Woke Up around 4 and was smiling cause had seen you and #meishaiyer smiling in my house. Yeah it was a dream but a beautiful one. It’s almost 10 months and a few days when I met you for the first time. You might have left physically but your deeds, your heart, your actions remain to guide a lot many, to get inspired, to become the #coolestbadboi . To understand Pain, One must experience Pain themselves and only then can One truly feel for another. #danish #danishzehen My #Houseguest #coolestbadboi He has the #fambruharmy And has left behind so many heart who continue to love him #meishaiyer #mieshaiyer #Aceofspace #Mastermind #VikasGupta who still learns from your life Danish  shukriya mere #Zehen me rehne ke liye  

Have a look at the post:

Well, we’re sure the audience also miss Danish.

Tags > Ace of Space, MTV, Vikas Gupta, Danish Zehen, Meisha Iyer, Danish Zehen’s demise, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, TellyChakkar,

past seven days