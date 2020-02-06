Vikas Gupta shares a heartfelt post for BB13 inmate Rashami Desai, says he is proud of her

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta became a household name after his participation in Bigg Boss 11. He was highly lauded for his performance in the show and was also given the 'Mastermind' title.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss saw Vikas' entry as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy and again he proved that he was the right choice for it. While he got eliminated after a few weeks, but Vikas surely created a great impression on everyone with his performance and also made good friends.

Just a few days back, Vikas made an entry yet again as Sidharth Shukla's connection and fans were delighted to see him back.

And now, Vikas has shared a heartfelt post for his co-inmate Rashami Desai where he was all praises for the actress. Gupta also said that he is very proud of her about how she played the game so far.

Take a look at the post:

Vikas had maintained cordial relations with almost each and every contestant of the house.

As the show is all set to end in a few days, the competition is becoming tough and everyone is trying their best to survive in the house.

What do you think about Vikas' post for Rashami? Tell us in the comments.