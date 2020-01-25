Vikas Gupta shares a throwback video of BB13; thanks inmates for love and support

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most popular TV personalities. He became famous after his participation in Bigg Boss 11. He survived in the house almost till the end of the season and was highly appreciated for the way he played the game. Gupta was also given the 'Mastermind' title.

The ace producer and host had made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss season 13 as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy as she was evicted due to health issues. Vikas had a good run in the show for many days, however, he got evicted. While fans were delighted to see him in the show, his eviction made them equally sad.

Mr Gupta seems to be reminiscing his Bigg Boss 13 days. He has shared several pictures and videos on his social media account and also extended his support to many of his favourite contestants.

And now, in his latest Instagram post, Vikas shared a small video which showcases the moment he got evicted. Well, not just the viewers but the inmates too got emotional bidding him adieu.

In his beautiful post, Vikas has thanked the inmates for giving him all the love and support.

Take a look at Vikas' post:

Vikas has gathered lots of beautiful memories in his short journey in the Bigg Boss house.