Vikas Gupta, Shruti Sinha, Chetna Pande, Baseer Ali and others to do a cameo in Ragini MMS Returns 2

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 has become the talk of the town with the launch of the hip and happening party anthem ‘Hello Ji’. Further adding to the hype and buzz around the show is popular television host and creative producer Vikas Gupta, who will be seen doing a cameo in the show. Vikas will be seen alongside famous social media and reality TV stars such as Chetna Pande, Shruti Sinha, Baseer Ali, Faizy Boo and Yash Rajput in the last episode of the series for what should make a fitting season finale.

Speaking about his cameo, Vikas Gupta quipped, “I am so excited to be returning to the Ragini franchise. I was the creative director of the show last season and this time I shall be seen doing a cameo. I hope that people will love and enjoy this new avatar of mine in the series. Everyone including Divya and Varun has worked so hard for this show. I have seen some rushes of theirs and I simply have to say that they all are looking absolutely stunning and have given their best shot.”

When asked about Sunny’s item song, Vikas adds, “I have to admit that I’ve become a huge fan of the song Hello Ji. People are going absolutely gaga over it after seeing Sunny Leone create magic. It’s all over the place and very much stuck in my head too.”

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls ends up going on a trip. What follows is a series of unfortunate events that turn their world upside down. The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, thriller and will have secrets spilling out that will keep the audience hooked and how. Further steaming up the franchise, the new season of the hit erotic-horror web series will feature youth sensation and real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood.