Vikas Gupta wants to see this popular actor in Bigg Boss 14

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 01:10 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most popular television personalities. The producer and creative director is known for participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He is also known for hosting MTV Ace Of Space.

 Speaking about Bigg Boss, season 13 of the show recently wrapped up and now fans are excited about season 14. They are also eager to know who can be the prospective contestants for Bigg Boss 14. Amidst this, Vikas Gupta made an interesting statement. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Vikas was asked who according to him should enter Season 14. Vikas feels that his friend, Karan Kundra should enter the house in show's next season. But he added that Kundra won't be able to survive inside for long as he is quite short-tempered. Vikas said that Karan will get evicted in two-three days as he will beat up everyone inside.

 Vikas said, "One name which I always say and I know will never go, but I still hope he does is Karan Kundra. I would love to see Karan Kundra inside the house. He is my best friend and I have been saying this since when that he should go in. But at the same time I feel he will get out in two days, as he will end up beating up people. He can't take anyone speaking shit.”

 

