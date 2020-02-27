Vikas Gupta's junior version in this cute video will make you go aww

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the well-known personalities of the small screen. The ace anchor and producer has gained lots of popularity over the years.

Vikas got a lot of fame after his participation in season 11 and 13 of Bigg Boss. Both the times, Vikas managed to win everyone's heart with his excellent performance in the show.

Vikas' fan following is constantly increasing, all thanks to his constant engagement on his social media handle Instagram. The TV star enjoys a whopping 1.2 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app. Vikas daily shares two to three posts on Instagram and each one of them is simply amazing.

While we have seen lots of different sides of Vikas, the ace personality has now shown his cute version and we can't stop awwing.

Vikas has shared a video where he has used a Child Face filter and he looks just too cute.

Take a look at Vikas' post: