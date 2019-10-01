News

Vikram Singh Chauhan faces STIFF COMPETITION in Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new offering Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has left the audience excited.

The show stars actor Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

Even before its launch, it has managed to grab eyeballs with its interesting and unique concept.

The promo of the show looks promising, and fans can't wait for it to launch.

Actors Vikram and Aditi will have a love angle in the show.

However, Vikram is facing tough competition with regard to building chemistry with actress Aditi Sharma.

Producer of the show Gul Khan took to Instagram to ask Vikram if he can beat the chemistry that she has with her lead heroine.

Have a look at the post.

What do you have to say about Vikram and Aditi’s pair?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

