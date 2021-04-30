Vikram Singh Chauhan gets hitched to his lady love Sneha

MUMBAI: Vikram Singh Chauhan is one of the known and loved stars of television and he is known for his performance in serials like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Ek Deewana Tha and these two serials made him a household name.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by all where his fans shower a lot of support and love on him.

Today Vikram broke the news to his fans and well-wishers that he has finally got married and posted a picture along with his partner Sneha.

Vikram looked super handsome in a white sherwani whereas Sneha looked simply gorgeous in a red lengha.

The phot that he shared is from the marriage day when they are entering the mall and the smile on the couple’s face says it all.

Vikram captioned the post saying ‘’We just became official - With the blessings of our parents and God - Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life’’

‘’Amidst all that’s going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day’’.

Vikram not only kept his marriage a secret but also his relationship a secret one where the media couldn’t catch him.

Well, we are sure that many female fans of Vikram’s heart have been broken but all his fans have congratulated the actor.

Tellychakkar wishes the couple a blissful married life ahead!

