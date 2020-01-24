Vikram Singh Chauhan's SRK moment on the sets of Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Yeh Jadu hai Jinn Ka, has been doing wonders on the small screen. The serial has witnessed various highs and lows and has managed to keep the viewers glued to the show.

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma's wonderful jodi has given the viewers one more reason to binge-watch the show.

While Aman and Roshni's love story has witnessed lots of hurdles, but they end up being together.

And now, Vikram has shared the latest BTS video straight from the sets of the show where he is imitating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge with the famous tune playing in the background.

Take a look at the video:

It seems Vikram is quite a fan of SRK! The actor tried to create the same magic like SRK and we think he did justice to it.

On the work front, Vikram has starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, among others.