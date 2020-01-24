News

Vikram Singh Chauhan's SRK moment on the sets of Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
24 Jan 2020 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Yeh Jadu hai Jinn Ka, has been doing wonders on the small screen. The serial has witnessed various highs and lows and has managed to keep the viewers glued to the show.

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma's wonderful jodi has given the viewers one more reason to binge-watch the show.

While Aman and Roshni's love story has witnessed lots of hurdles, but they end up being together.

And now, Vikram has shared the latest BTS video straight from the sets of the show where he is imitating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge with the famous tune playing in the background.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

BTS of overdoing iconic SRK #fanmoment #yjhjk

A post shared by Vikram Singh Chauhan (@vikramsingh_chauhan) on

It seems Vikram is quite a fan of SRK! The actor tried to create the same magic like SRK and we think he did justice to it.

On the work front, Vikram has starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, among others.

Tags > Star Plus' show, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Aditi Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days