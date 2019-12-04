News

Vikrant Massey engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur

04 Dec 2019
Actor Vikrant Massey got engaged to his long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private roka ceremony.
 
"I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time," Vikrant was quoted as saying in an interview with Koimoi, confirming the news of his engagement.
 
While the news has become public only now, unconfirmed reports state that the ceremony happened last month.
 
Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series "Broken But Beautiful".
 
On their Instagram portals, one can see a lot of their loved-up photographs with each other.
 
(Source: IANS)
