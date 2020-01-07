Vikrant Thakry to be seen in ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat 4

MUMBAI: After three highly-successful seasons and a special episode over the last couple of years, ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat, one of the platform’s most-famous series is all set to get the year off to a banging start with a bolder, steamier and more risqué avatar. The highly-rated web-series has earned a reputation amongst the masses for its depiction of stories revolving around the reality of stigmas and taboos associated with sexual preferences and equations. The erotic pulp-fiction series will showcase four new episodes in its latest season featuring Saba Saudagar, Ankit Bharadwaj, Ashish Dixit, Garima Jain, Ibra Khan, Rishabh Shukla, Yash Chaudhary, Edin Rose, amongst others.



We now have information that actor Vikrant Thakry will be part of one episodic tale. He has been seen in short film Test Drive and was also a part of Rudra Ke Rakshak.



The actor will play the role of Mohan in a story titled ‘Kama Village’.