Vimarsh Roshan bags Colors’ Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI:

Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand.

TellyChakkar broke the news about the show going the leap way. We also exclusively wrote about child artist Krish Chauhan and Manasi Salvi being roped in for the show (Read here: EXCLUSIVE! Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame Manasi Salvi to enter Colors' Balika Vadhu 2)

Now, we hear that actor Vimarsh Roshan, who has been part of shows like Sapna Babul Ka, Adaalat and Baalveer Returns has been roped in for the show. He will play Krish’s father in the show.

Balika Vadhu, as the name suggests it highlights the grave issue of child marriage through the trials and tribulations of an innocent child bride, Anandi. The show captures the journey of Anandi who will take definitive steps to fight and undo the injustice done to her. While the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

The characters Anandi and Jagya, which were originally played by Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the first season are now essayed by Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the second instalment.

Balika Vadhu is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under his banner Sphere Origins.