Vin Diesel says 'Fast & Furious' spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says spinoffs of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise are already in the works, including a female-led installment.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 08:00
Vin Diesel

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Vin Diesel says spinoffs of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise are already in the works, including a female-led installment.

"I started developing the female spinoff... in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," he said, reports 'Variety'.

'Fast X' is the first of a two-part ending, but "it's bittersweet to think of a finale," Diesel said.

In an interview on May 12 at the Rome premiere, he teased that the ending might be spread out over three films. "Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie," Diesel said of the possible 12th film. "There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them."

'Fast X' features the shocking returns from Gisele (Gal Gadot) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). Diesel admits it wasn't easy keeping the cameos a secret. "I'm so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people."

Earlier on the carpet, 'Fast X' co-star Michelle Rodriguez revealed that Gadot had shot cameos for earlier films, but they didn't make the final cut.

"We have shot other things a long time ago that might not have fit that specific movie as a finale," Diesel confirmed. "Doing tags is a very tricky thing because you want your great talent but at the same time you have to be very careful to maintain the emotional state of your audience at the end of the movie. So that's what you're juggling."

Rodriguez isn't sure she'll sign up for spinoffs. "You pass the baton on. You take the back seat," she said. "You go passenger side. When it comes the next generation, you have to. It's the only way to let them define the future."

Diesel and Rodriguez were among the 350 guests at the CTAOP benefit who helped raise more than $900,000 for the organisation's work supporting the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa. The evening included a performance by drag queens Luxx and Salina EsTitties. Unfortunately, Theron could not make it as she tested positive for COVID.

SOURCE: IANS

Vin Diesel Fast & Furious Variety Gal Gadot Dwayne Johnson Luke Hobbs Michelle Rodriguez Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: New entry! Samar Aluwalia to create havoc in Shiv and Surili’s life
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Imlie: What! Atharva lies to Imlie about Kairi's mother; latter decides to investigate
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has reminisced about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that part of...
Hansal Mehta was initially resistant to cast Prosenjit Chatterjee in 'Scoop'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show 'Scoop', recently shared...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Balbeer plans to kill Prachi; Ranbir rushes to save her
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Somy Ali speaks on depression as May is Mental Health Awareness Month and mentions about Deepika Padukone and Parveen Babi too!
MUMBAI:Actress Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears and tirelessly works for the victims of domestic...
Recent Stories
punctilious and punctual
Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kashmir shoot
Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries
APURVA
Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight
Anupama
BEAUTIFUL! Check out this special connection between Star Plus' Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala
Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution,"
Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up on her role, experience working on the show and m
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special message for the host of the show