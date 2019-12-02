News

Vin Rana's shirtless selfie will take away your Monday blues

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
02 Dec 2019 05:46 PM

MUMBAI: Vin Rana is one of the hottest actors of the telly world. The actor has a huge fan base, all thanks to his stunning social media posts which are to die for.

The actor keeps his fans updated about his latest whereabouts, be it sharing his vacation pictures or pics and videos from his work, Vin knows how to treat his fans.

And now, Vin's latest picture has made us go weak in our knees. The actor posted a hot shirtless selfie where he is looking just wow.

The actor has taken the selfie in the bathroom and is looking all kinds of fresh and charming. Flaunting his washboard abs, Vin spells hotness.

Take a look at Vin's post:

View this post on Instagram

Say squeeze!

A post shared by Vin Rana (@vinrana) on

Vin's selfie is such a delight to see and it will also take away our Monday blues.

The actor is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

What do you think about this handsome hunk? Tell us in the comments.

