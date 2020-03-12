Vindu Dara Singh to organize a big party for all Bigg Boss contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Season 13 made a lot of noise. The show, which premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV, aired its grand finale on 15 February 2020. Sidharth Shukla won the winner’s trophy while Asim Riaz grabbed the first runner-up position.

Sidharth had several admirers and one amongst them happens to be Bigg Boss 3 winner, Vindu Dara Singh who went out of his way to ensure Sidharth gets the maximum amount of votes and wins the show. Now, long after the show has ended, Vindu, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, has planned a big bash for all the Bigg Boss contestants.

Right from the first season to the 13th, the invitation list includes all the contestants. The report further stated that the party is happening on the night of 15 March. The location is being decided upon and Vindu, confirming the same told the portal, “Yes, we are having a party with all the Bigg Boss contestants over the years on the 15th evening; it’s thrown by a few of us together.”