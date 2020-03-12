News

Vindu Dara Singh to organize a big party for all Bigg Boss contestants

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 01:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Season 13 made a lot of noise. The show, which premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV, aired its grand finale on 15 February 2020. Sidharth Shukla won the winner’s trophy while Asim Riaz grabbed the first runner-up position. 

Sidharth had several admirers and one amongst them happens to be Bigg Boss 3 winner, Vindu Dara Singh who went out of his way to ensure Sidharth gets the maximum amount of votes and wins the show. Now, long after the show has ended, Vindu, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, has planned a big bash for all the Bigg Boss contestants. 

Right from the first season to the 13th, the invitation list includes all the contestants. The report further stated that the party is happening on the night of 15 March. The location is being decided upon and Vindu, confirming the same told the portal, “Yes, we are having a party with all the Bigg Boss contestants over the years on the 15th evening; it’s thrown by a few of us together.”

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Vindu Dara Singh Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at Zoom Holi Fest 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here