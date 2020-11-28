Vineet Raina bags Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about popular actors being roped in Star Bharat's crime based episodic show Savdhaan India.

The show deals with real-life crimes stories of murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, fraud, robbery, forgery, rape, sexual assault and other crime.

The channel is currently airing stories based on crime against women which is titled ‘Meri Sangarsh, Meri Zubani’. We had reported about actors namely Gaurav Khanna, Bhumika Gurung, Maninee De Mishra, Krip Suri, Amit Mistry, Mihir Mishra, Pranav Misshra and others being roped in for different episodes of the show.

Now, the latest we hear is that actor Vineet Raina, who is known for his stint in shows like Punar Vivah, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Meri Gudiya and others, has been roped in for the show.

We tried contacting Vineet but he remained unavailable for a comment.

